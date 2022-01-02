Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 728,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $21,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

