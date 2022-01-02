Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.