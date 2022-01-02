Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 611,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,388,000 after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

