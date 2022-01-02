Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 35,000 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Liquidity Services comprises about 2.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 6.11% of Liquidity Services worth $46,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $22.08 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

