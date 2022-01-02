State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.34% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth $153,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,168 shares of company stock valued at $316,761. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

