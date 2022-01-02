State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Arconic worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

ARNC opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

