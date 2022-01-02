State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 13,457 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Xerox worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2,248.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

