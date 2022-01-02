State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

UAA opened at $21.19 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

