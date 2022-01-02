State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.43 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,684 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LZB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 371,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 288,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 225,791 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 125,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 709.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 141,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,604 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LZB stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

