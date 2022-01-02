State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of Methode Electronics worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. FMR LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after buying an additional 1,240,046 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,985,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 623,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 90,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MEI opened at $49.17 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.