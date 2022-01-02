State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 783 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of Lindsay worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,509,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,956,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:LNN opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $123.68 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.34. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

