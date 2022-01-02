State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.20. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $246,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,934 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

