Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

STLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

Shares of Stellantis stock remained flat at $$18.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 869,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter worth approximately $2,023,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Stellantis by 70.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,064,000 after buying an additional 18,479,588 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Stellantis by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,054,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,742,000 after buying an additional 1,132,610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Stellantis by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after buying an additional 9,544,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Stellantis by 7.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,087,000 after buying an additional 1,451,995 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

