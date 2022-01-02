stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00063283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.02 or 0.08021018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,907.14 or 0.99719426 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

