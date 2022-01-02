Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SFIX stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,857. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,653,007 shares of company stock valued at $38,090,199 and sold 173,444 shares valued at $5,607,860. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after buying an additional 80,227 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

