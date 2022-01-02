Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Titan Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,129 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,941% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.02 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.67% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
Read More: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.