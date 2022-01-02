Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Titan Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,129 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,941% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.02 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.67% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

