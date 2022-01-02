Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IWD)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,078 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 465% compared to the typical daily volume of 545 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWD. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $169.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

