STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $352.27

STV Group plc (LON:STVG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.27 ($4.74) and traded as low as GBX 337 ($4.53). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.70), with a volume of 1,063 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.32) price objective on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £163.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 347.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.36.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

