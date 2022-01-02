Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $25,206.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.61 or 0.00503013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 47,432,564 coins and its circulating supply is 40,732,564 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

