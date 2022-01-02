Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises 0.7% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Sun Life Financial worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after buying an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 99.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,444,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,470,000 after buying an additional 721,287 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLF opened at $55.69 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

