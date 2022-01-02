Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $123.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

