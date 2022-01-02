SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $114.36 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $79.05 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

