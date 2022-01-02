Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 25.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,013 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.4% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 708,328 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,435 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

