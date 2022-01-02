Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,356 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,299 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,249 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 175.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.95.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.60 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.