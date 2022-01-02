Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.92.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 2.90. Targa Resources has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

