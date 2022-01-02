TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 2.2%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.80 and last traded at $53.80. 1,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 965,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TASK. Morgan Stanley raised TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $71,069,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 3,117.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

