Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after buying an additional 469,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

