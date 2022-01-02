TD Securities Cuts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$49.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.20.

TSE KBL opened at C$34.20 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$33.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.70. The stock has a market cap of C$365.15 million and a P/E ratio of 38.91.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 136.52%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

