Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.81

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.81 and traded as low as C$37.50. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$38.20, with a volume of 2,708 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$20.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.31.

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Alexander Christopher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.14, for a total value of C$702,816.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Powrie sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$2,543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,300. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,419,289 in the last ninety days.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

