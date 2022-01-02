Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.97

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.97 and traded as high as $19.38. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 79,084 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $502.95 million, a P/E ratio of 238.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
