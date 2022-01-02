Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.97

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.97 and traded as high as $19.38. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 79,084 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $502.95 million, a P/E ratio of 238.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,649 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,875 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 576.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,762 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

