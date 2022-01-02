Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ERIC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $238,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth $158,270,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

