Tellor Hits Market Capitalization of $80.91 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Tellor has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $80.91 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.21 or 0.00074641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005238 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,382,902 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,831 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.