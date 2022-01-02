Tether Gold Hits Market Cap of $193.04 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $193.04 million and $1.97 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,828.90 or 0.03868737 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00044558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

