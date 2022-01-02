Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 8.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $294.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.