Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Invests $207,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Republic Services by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Republic Services by 825.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 70.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $139.45 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.