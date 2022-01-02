Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $373,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 44.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.87. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.