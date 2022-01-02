Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. National Pension Service increased its stake in Textron by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Textron by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Textron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Textron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth about $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

