Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

NYSE TXT opened at $77.20 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $78.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

