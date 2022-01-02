The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 963.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

