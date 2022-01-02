The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $129.39 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.74.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

