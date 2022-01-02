The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.