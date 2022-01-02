The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Trimmed by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.51.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.61.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

