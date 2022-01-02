The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

