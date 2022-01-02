The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

SWGAY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.