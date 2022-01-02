The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,450.39

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,450.39 ($19.50) and traded as low as GBX 1,420 ($19.09). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($19.09), with a volume of 3,497 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($24.33) target price on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($23.35).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,444.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,451.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £656.61 million and a PE ratio of 42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

