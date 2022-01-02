The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams Companies by 851.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 8,208.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.04 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

