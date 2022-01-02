Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 15,755 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

SP opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $655.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

