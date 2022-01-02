Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171,024 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.15.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

INT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

