Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $631.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

