Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,675 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bancorp by 74.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 771,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,904,000 after buying an additional 461,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,617,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 321,213 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

